Leeds Rhinos face a big step up in class on Sunday when they visit champions York Valkyrie in Women’s Super League.

Rhinos are unbeaten so far this year, scoring 400 points in six Super League and Challenge Cup games and conceding only 28, but their next three fixtures are huge. York will be followed a week later by a Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors at TW Stadium and Leeds are back at St Helens for a Super League game five days after that.

Valkyrie might be more battle-hardened, having won a tight game against Saints two weeks ago, but Rhinos are in confident mood and their ex-York forward Grace Field stressed: “These are the games we all look forward to playing in. As nice as it is to score tries and be able to practise your plays, we just really enjoy the more competitive games.

“Everyone in the squad would rather do that week in, week out, but at the moment the game’s not quite there. We aren’t fazed by the fact they’ve had a game against St Helens, we’re just looking forward to getting out there and showing everyone what Leeds are about this year.”

Grace Field in action for England against France last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Field was born in Leeds and started playing rugby league with Oulton Raiders before a move to Castleford Panthers. She joined Featherstone Rovers in 2013 and Castleford Tigers five years later, making the switch to York in 2021.

A member of the England squad since 2019, she helped Valkyrie to a second successive Super League leaders’ trophy last year, but a shoulder injury kept her out of the Grand Final win against Rhinos. She will face her former teammates - including several who also made the move from Castleford to York - for the first time this weekend, making it a big game for her personally as well as the team.

“It’s a big one for me, first time back,” she said. “There’s loads of girls there I’ve been playing with for the past five-10 years so it will be weird being on the other side, but it is a challenge I am more than happy to step up and take. I am sure they are looking forward to it as much as I am.”

Liv Whitehead, seen in action against Warrington Wolves, joined Leeds Rhinos from York Valkyrie in pre-season, alongside Grace Field. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Whatever happens, Field had no regrets over joining her home city club. “I love it,” she added. “It’s a great team and great set up. It’s really professional and they are such a nice bunch of girls, really welcoming and I’ve not felt out of place at any point.

“I am born and bred in Leeds, from Rothwell, so it’s really nice to play for the team I grew up supporting and had a season ticket for. In the past it wasn’t an option to play for Leeds, but now I’ve got the opportunity and I want to grab it with both hands and make the most of it.”

A tough match on Sunday will stand Rhinos in good stead for the following weekend’s semi-final, when a Wembley appearance will be at stake. “We’d be lying if we said there wasn’t one eye on the Cup,” Field conceded.