Ash Handley jumps for joy after scoring the only try in Rhinos' play-off win at Wigan. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos kept Wigan scoreless at DW Stadium for the second time in a month to book a trip to either Catalans Dragons or St Helens in a Betfred Super League semi-final next week.

It wasn't a pretty performance from Leeds and they created little with the ball, but it was hard to fault their defensive effort.

Here's how the players rated.

Kruise Leeming on the ball for Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Richie Myler: One error but created the only try 8

24 Luke Briscoe: Safe, carried the ball really well 8

3 Harry Newman: Strong defence, ran well 8

Rhinos' Rhyse Martin is upended by Wigan's Brad Singleton and Oliver Partington. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

2 Tom Briscoe: Worked hard taking pressure off the pack 8

5 Ash Handley: Brave, safe and scored the lone try 8

6 Rob Lui: Kicked well and defended tough 9

9 Kruise Leeming: Showed his versatility and class 9

20 Bodene Thompson: Early error, otherwise very solid 7

14 Brad Dwyer: No gaps, but never stopped trying 7

10 Matt Prior: Usual captain’s knock 7

25 James Donaldson: Huge workload, never took a backwards step 8

12 Rhyse Martin: Couple of crucial interventions 7

13 Zane Tetevano: Welcome comeback, powerful second stint 7

Subs

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Made a big difference 8

4 Konrad Hurrell: Carried the ball with venom 7

18 Tom Holroyd: Gave his side a lift 8

17 Cameron Smith: Worked hard in the middle 7

Wigan Warriors

3 Zak Hardaker 6

22 Jake Bibby 6

11 Willie Isa 6

4 Oliver Gildart 5

5 Liam Marshall 5

20 Harry Smith 4

31 Jackson Hastings 4

8 Brad Singleton 6

9 Sam Powell 5

14 Oliver Partington 5

13 John Bateman 5

12 Liam Farrell 6

15 Morgan Smithies 6

Subs

19 Liam Byrne 5

21 Ethan Havard 6

27 Kai Pearce-Paul 5

25 Joe Shorrocks 5

Referee: Rob Hicks (Oldham) 8

Attendance: 7,396