News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Rhinos ratings from last-gasp derby win over Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos left it late to clinch fifth spot in Betfred Super League, scoring 14 points in the last eight minutes to break Castleford Tigers’ hearts.

By Peter Smith
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:47 pm

Tigers looked on course for an incredible win when they led 8-0, but Leeds staged a gransdstand finish to secure their place in the play-offs.

It was a mixed bag of a performance in a low quality, though ultimately exciting, contest. Here’s how Rhinos rated, plus marks for gallant Tigers and referee Ben Thaler.

1. Rihcie Myler (squad number 16)

Not great overall, but had a hand in both tries 5.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Tom Briscoe (No 20)

Some good involvement defensively, but no attacking chances 5.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Zak Hardaker (No 33)

Missed one chance, but was an attacking threat after the interval and his break set up the equalising try 6.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Liam Sutcliffe (No 4)

Nothing came off on attack, though he worked hard and made a try-saving tackle 5

Photo: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Castleford TigersSuper LeagueLeedsRhinos
Next Page
Page 1 of 5