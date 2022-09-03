Leeds Rhinos ratings from last-gasp derby win over Castleford Tigers
Leeds Rhinos left it late to clinch fifth spot in Betfred Super League, scoring 14 points in the last eight minutes to break Castleford Tigers’ hearts.
By Peter Smith
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:25 pm
Updated
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:47 pm
Tigers looked on course for an incredible win when they led 8-0, but Leeds staged a gransdstand finish to secure their place in the play-offs.
It was a mixed bag of a performance in a low quality, though ultimately exciting, contest. Here’s how Rhinos rated, plus marks for gallant Tigers and referee Ben Thaler.
Page 1 of 5