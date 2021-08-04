Leeds Rhinos prospect Levi Edwards named player of the match for Yorkshire Academy in win over Lancashire
Leeds Rhinos’ 17-year-old centre Levi Edwards was named player of the match in Yorkshire Academy’s 40-10 win over Lancashire, at Weetwood Sports Park in Leeds.
Edwards, who is currently on loan at Betfred Championship club Batley Bulldogs, was among the try scorers, along with clubmates Will Gatus and Tom Nicholson-Watton.
Other Leeds players in the White Rose team were Alfie Edgell, Max Simpson, and Joe Hird.
Castleford Tigers’ Jason Qareqare was another of Yorkshire’s try scorers.
Wakefield Trinity’s Pat O’Donovan was also involved for the home side, who led 24-10 at half-time.
