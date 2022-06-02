Having been down to the bare bones just a few weeks ago, Rhinos still have five players on their casualty list and two suspended, but there are now alternatives in most positions.

Smith has confirmed he is not planning many changes following the win over Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago, but with James Bentley suspended there will be at least one alteration to the starting 13.

Options include recalling Jack Broadbent at centre and switching Rhyse Martin to the second-row, but Smith may prefer to stick with what worked against Trinity.

Here's how Rhinos could line up at HJ Stadium.

1. Zak Hardaker (full-back) Smith has confirmed Hardaker will continue in his favourite role after a strong game there against Wakefield. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. David Fusitu'a (wing) The Tongan international impressed against Wakefield and is an easy choice on the right-flank. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. Rhyse Martin (centre) The first tricky decision. Martin is a second-row, but did a good job against Wakefield, so why change? Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. Liam Sutcliffe (centre) Sutcliffe came through his return from a knee problem against Wakefield unscathed so will probably continue is his preferred position. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales