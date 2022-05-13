Rhinos hope to be celebrating again at the end of Sunday's game against Salford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos have won their last two matches, but five players are in contention after injury and two will return from suspension.

The pack effectively picks itself, with prop Zane Tetevano and second-rower James Bentley likely to return in a straight swap for Matt Prior and Morgan Gannon who drop out because of suspension.

But the situation in the backs is more tricky. Here's how Leeds could line up.

Might go into the halves on his return from injury, but has played his best rugby for Leeds at full-back.

Available after two months out following knee surgery, is one of only two specialist wingers in the 21.

Has gone well at full-back, but Smith may feel it's time to give youngster Max Simpson a rest from first team action, in which case Broadbent will presumably slot in there.

With Harry Newman and Liam Sutcliffe ruled out, Hardaker will give Leeds valuable experience in the three-quarters in his first game for them since 2016.

One of the more straight forward selections.

Had a fine game against Hull KR and will surely continue in his specialist role.

Leeds have won with Leeming at seven in the last two games, so why not?

Likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

If Leeming is in the halves, Dwyer starts at hooker. Rhinos might lose something off the bench, but he can comfortably do the full 80.

Likely to come back from suspension as a straight replacement for Matt Prior who begins a two-match ban.

Available after a ban and will come in for Morgan Gannon who is suspended.

If the backs line up as predicted, Martin will switch from centre to his preferred position.

Another one likely to start in his specialist position.

Can come on as a replacement prop.

A regular impact player off the bench.

A tough defender with a high workrate and could cover hooker if necessary.