Leeds Rhinos predicted team to face Huddersfield Giants
Coach Rohan Smith will have to make changes to a winning team when Leeds Rhinos play host to Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.
By Peter Smith
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:30 pm
Cameron Smith and Liam Tindall, who were both in the 17 which beat Warrington Wolves this week, are ruled out because of injury.
On the positive side, long-term casualties Kruise Leeming and Tom Briscoe return to the initial 21-man squad and David Fusitu’a is available after suspension.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
