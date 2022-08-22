News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leeds Rhinos predicted team to face Huddersfield Giants

Coach Rohan Smith will have to make changes to a winning team when Leeds Rhinos play host to Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.

By Peter Smith
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:06 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:30 pm

Cameron Smith and Liam Tindall, who were both in the 17 which beat Warrington Wolves this week, are ruled out because of injury.

On the positive side, long-term casualties Kruise Leeming and Tom Briscoe return to the initial 21-man squad and David Fusitu’a is available after suspension.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Assuming both first-choice halves are available, Myler will remain in the number one role.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Available after a two-match ban.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. Centre: Zak Hardaker

Spent much of the Warrington game on a wing after Liam Tindall was hurt, but expected to revert to centre.

Photo: Matt West/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe

Enjoying a run in his favoured position.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Huddersfield GiantsCameron SmithWarrington WolvesRhinos
Next Page
Page 1 of 5