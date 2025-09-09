Leeds Rhinos predicted team: how they could line up without Jake Connor v Catalans Dragons

The scrum-half took a knock to the ribs against Huddersfield Giants and will not be risked ahead of next week’s visit to Wigan Warriors and the Betfred Super League play-offs. Leeds, though, have props Tom Holroyd and Keenan Palasia back in contention after injury, along with centre Max Simpson. Here’s how they could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos predicted team v Catalans Dragons
Here's how Rhinos could line up in their final home game of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Must surely be a Man of Steel contender. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
Has only missed two games all season, one of those being at Catalans. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
In good form, his performance against Huddersfield earned him a place in Super League’s team of the week. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Centre: Ned McCormack
This is a tough decision with Max Simpson back in the squad, but McCormack is the man in possession and did a good job last week. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Wing: Chris Hankinson
Has done a good job since his move from Salford Red Devils last month. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe