Leeds Rhinos predicted team for Super League play-off at Catalans Dragons
Even without two of the team on duty in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos will field a strong side at Catalans Dragons on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:41 pm
Winger Ash Handley (foot injury) and second-row Rhyse Martin (suspended) are unavailable, but Harry Newman is included in the initial 21 for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury last month.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up for the elimination play-off.
