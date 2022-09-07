News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted team for Super League play-off at Catalans Dragons

Even without two of the team on duty in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos will field a strong side at Catalans Dragons on Friday.

By Peter Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:41 pm

Winger Ash Handley (foot injury) and second-row Rhyse Martin (suspended) are unavailable, but Harry Newman is included in the initial 21 for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up for the elimination play-off.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Former Catalans man will continue in the role where he has played his best rugby for Leeds.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2. Wing: Tom Briscoe

More or less a guaranteed selection, with both Rhinos' first-choice wingers sidelined.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Centre: Zak Hardaker

Coach Rohan Smith says Hardaker will continue at centre, despite a shift on a wing last week.

Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe

As you were here. Sutcliffe will be hoping it's not his last game for Leeds.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

