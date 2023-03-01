Leeds Rhinos predicted team for Super League Grand Final rematch at St Helens: gallery
Leeds Rhinos will be forced into a change for the first time this season when they visit St Helens on Friday.
By Peter Smith
15 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:08pm
Morgan Gannon, who was a starting second-rower in last week’s loss to Hull FC, is ruled out because of concussion, but James Bentley has been named in Rhinos' initial squad for the first time this year.
James McDonnell, Liam Tindall, Sam Walters and Jack Sinfield are also included, along with the other 16 on duty in round two.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up as they bid for a first win against Saints in 13 Leeds meetings.
