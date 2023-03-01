Leeds Rhinos will be forced into a change for the first time this season when they visit St Helens on Friday.

Morgan Gannon, who was a starting second-rower in last week’s loss to Hull FC, is ruled out because of concussion, but James Bentley has been named in Rhinos' initial squad for the first time this year.

James McDonnell, Liam Tindall, Sam Walters and Jack Sinfield are also included, along with the other 16 on duty in round two.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up as they bid for a first win against Saints in 13 Leeds meetings.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler Likely to continue in his regular role.

2 . Wing: David Fusitua Scored a try and had a solid game last week. Could switch to centre, with Liam Tindall at wing, but is probably better in his specialist role.

3 . Centre: Nene Macdonald Had some good moments on debut last week and will be better for the hit out.

4 . Centre: Ash Handley With Harry Newman still missing, Handley is likely to continue at left-centre.