Leeds Rhinos predicted team for Super League Grand Final rematch at St Helens: gallery

Leeds Rhinos will be forced into a change for the first time this season when they visit St Helens on Friday.

By Peter Smith
15 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:08pm

Morgan Gannon, who was a starting second-rower in last week’s loss to Hull FC, is ruled out because of concussion, but James Bentley has been named in Rhinos' initial squad for the first time this year.

James McDonnell, Liam Tindall, Sam Walters and Jack Sinfield are also included, along with the other 16 on duty in round two.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up as they bid for a first win against Saints in 13 Leeds meetings.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Likely to continue in his regular role.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Wing: David Fusitua

Scored a try and had a solid game last week. Could switch to centre, with Liam Tindall at wing, but is probably better in his specialist role.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald

Had some good moments on debut last week and will be better for the hit out.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Centre: Ash Handley

With Harry Newman still missing, Handley is likely to continue at left-centre.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

