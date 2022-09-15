Wingers David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley are injured, along with Morgan Gannon and his fellow second-row Rhyse Martin is suspended.

There are doubts over scrum-half Aidan Sezer (knee) and prop Mikolaj Oledzki (knee) and coach Rohan Smith will have to decide whether to take a risk on players carrying knocks.

While the back line seems straight-forward, the pack is more of an issue. Here’s a predicted lineup.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler If Aidan Sezer is ruled out, he'll probably shift into the halves, otherwise set to continue at full-back. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

2. Wing: Liam Tindall With Rhinos two wingers down, the rookie is set for the biggest game of his career. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Centre: Zak Hardaker Will no doubt receive a warm welcome at his previous home ground. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe Hat-trick hero at Catalans, will want to extend his time at Rhinos into a final week. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com. Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com