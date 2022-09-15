Leeds Rhinos: Predicted team for semi-final at Wigan
Leeds Rhinos will be without some of their most influential players for Friday’s Betfred Super League semi-final at Wigan Warriors.
By Peter Smith
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 11:30 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:10 pm
Wingers David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley are injured, along with Morgan Gannon and his fellow second-row Rhyse Martin is suspended.
There are doubts over scrum-half Aidan Sezer (knee) and prop Mikolaj Oledzki (knee) and coach Rohan Smith will have to decide whether to take a risk on players carrying knocks.
While the back line seems straight-forward, the pack is more of an issue. Here’s a predicted lineup.
