Smith has named every available first team player in his matchday 21 and they are all expected to get a run out at some stage. With centre Paul Momirovski due back from leave in Australia next week and several others close to a return from injury, Sunday’s starting side could be different to the one which faces Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one 12 days later. Prop is the big issue this week, with only one member of the 21 –Mikolaj Oledzki – having started a competitive game for Rhinos in that position. Here’s how Rhinos could line up on Donaldson’s big day.