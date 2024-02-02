Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted team for James Donaldson testimonial v Hull KR as coach Rohan Smith faces prop problem

Sunday’s game at home to Hull KR is not only James Donaldson’s testimonial, but also a final chance for coach Rohan Smith to see his Leeds Rhinos players in pre-season action.
By Peter Smith
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT

Smith has named every available first team player in his matchday 21 and they are all expected to get a run out at some stage. With centre Paul Momirovski due back from leave in Australia next week and several others close to a return from injury, Sunday’s starting side could be different to the one which faces Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one 12 days later. Prop is the big issue this week, with only one member of the 21 –Mikolaj Oledzki – having started a competitive game for Rhinos in that position. Here’s how Rhinos could line up on Donaldson’s big day.

A second pre-season appearance for the former Newcastle Knights man.

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Missed the Boxng Day win against Wakefield for family reasons, but set for a run out this weekend.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Will be looking for a good hit out after a strong, injury-free pre-season.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

With Paul Momirovski unavailable, the former Leigh man is likely to get the nod

4. Centre: Luis Roberts

His strong carries will be vital for Rhinos this year.

5. Wing: Ash Handley

A first Rhinos appearance for their big-money signing from Salford Red Devils.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

