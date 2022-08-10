Coach Rohan Smith has named only 19 players in his initial squad, rather than the usual 21 and will have to make at least three changes with winger David Fusitu’a, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and second-row Rhyse Martin all ruled out.
Blake Austin is back in contention following injury and wing Liam Tindall, half-back/hooker Corey Johnson, half-back Jack Sinfield and prop Muizz Mustapha - who spent last season on loan at Hull KR - are also vying for a call-up.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Full-back: Zak Hardaker
Set to carry on in his favourite position and could be goal kicker as well.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Liam Tindall
Stood in the last time Fusitu'a was unavailable, at Toulouse and one of only two specialist wingers in the 19.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Assuming no surprise injury, a guaranteed starter.
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe
A first opportunity to show Rhinos what they'll be missing next year and get one over his new club's fiercest rivals.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson