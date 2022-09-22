Leeds Rhinos predicted team for Grand Final clash with St Helens

The obvious choice to play scrum-half, but Rhinos play their best rugby with him at full-back.
Rhinos are without half-back Aidan Sezer because of concussion, but forward Rhyse Martin returns from a two-game ban and winger Ash Handley could be available following a foot injury.
Smith says he is not short of options for the halves, but here’s how Leeds could line up.
Liam Tindall has been excellent in the play-offs, but Briscoe has Grand Final pedigree and could get the nod. May well be moved to full-back, but has been impressive at centre. Another half-back option, in his final game for Leeds, but surely too important at centre to switch. Rated at 50-50 because of a foot injury, but Super League's top matre-maker is so important he'll surely be worth the risk. Barring an injury scare, nailed on. Has played there before and the captain's inclusion at seven would avoid disrupting other positions. Ever-present this season and that surely won't change. A revelation this season and outstanding in the semi-final, he deserves to keep the spot. Was in the second-row last week, but Rhyse Martin's return could see him switch to prop. Two tries last week and will be a key figure against his former club. Might be at centre if Myler plays in the halves, but is a specialist second-row. Another of the season's top performers, this will be the biggest game of his career. Hasn't featured in the play-offs, but Sezer's injury could mean a return for his Rhinos farewell. Size and (NRL) Grand Final-winning experience off the bench. His high work-rate will be important. Was strong in the semi-final; that and his experience could secure a spot.