Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens as star could miss Magic Weekend clash

Rhinos have nobody returning from injury and veteran winger Ryan Hall, who made his debut at the inaugural Magic Weekend in 2007, is a doubt after damaging an ankle during last week’s loss to Hull KR. If he misses out, coach Brad Arthur could move Ash Handley to a wing, with Kallum Watkins starting at centre – but there are other options. Here’s how Rhinos could line up at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.
1. Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up for Saturday's Magic Weekend showdown at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com. Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Influential with the ball and now the team's goal kicker. Photo: David Harrison
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Could be Leeds’ only fit and available specialist winger, but will be picked on merit. Photo: David Harrison
4. Centre: Ash Handley
Being widely tipped for a move to one wing, but coach Brad Arthur sees him as a centre now. Photo: David Harrison
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Did a good job filling in last week after Ryan Hall’s injury, but will revert to his preferred role. Photo: David Harrison
6. Wing: Alfie Edgell
Ryan Hall will play if fit, but last week's injury looked a bad one so the rookie may get his first start of the campaign. Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.