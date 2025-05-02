Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens as star could miss Magic Weekend clash

Rhinos have nobody returning from injury and veteran winger Ryan Hall, who made his debut at the inaugural Magic Weekend in 2007, is a doubt after damaging an ankle during last week’s loss to Hull KR. If he misses out, coach Brad Arthur could move Ash Handley to a wing, with Kallum Watkins starting at centre – but there are other options. Here’s how Rhinos could line up at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.