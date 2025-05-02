Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens as star could miss Magic Weekend clash

By Peter Smith
Published 2nd May 2025, 08:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos could be without their most experienced player for Saturday’s big Magic Weekend showdown against St Helens.

Rhinos have nobody returning from injury and veteran winger Ryan Hall, who made his debut at the inaugural Magic Weekend in 2007, is a doubt after damaging an ankle during last week’s loss to Hull KR. If he misses out, coach Brad Arthur could move Ash Handley to a wing, with Kallum Watkins starting at centre – but there are other options. Here’s how Rhinos could line up at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up for Saturday's Magic Weekend showdown at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

1. Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Influential with the ball and now the team's goal kicker.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Influential with the ball and now the team's goal kicker. Photo: David Harrison

Could be Leeds’ only fit and available specialist winger, but will be picked on merit.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Could be Leeds’ only fit and available specialist winger, but will be picked on merit. Photo: David Harrison

Being widely tipped for a move to one wing, but coach Brad Arthur sees him as a centre now.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Being widely tipped for a move to one wing, but coach Brad Arthur sees him as a centre now. Photo: David Harrison

Did a good job filling in last week after Ryan Hall’s injury, but will revert to his preferred role.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Did a good job filling in last week after Ryan Hall’s injury, but will revert to his preferred role. Photo: David Harrison

Ryan Hall will play if fit, but last week's injury looked a bad one so the rookie may get his first start of the campaign.

6. Wing: Alfie Edgell

Ryan Hall will play if fit, but last week's injury looked a bad one so the rookie may get his first start of the campaign. Photo: Tony Johnson

