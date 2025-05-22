Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Castleford Tigers

Only two of Rhinos’ top-20 squad numbers are unavailable and Arthur has made just one change to the 21-man squad named ahead of last week’s 18-16 win against Hull FC , with fit-again Ethan Clark-Wood replacing fellow outside-back Alfie Edgell.

Edgell didn’t play against Hull, but is carrying a shoulder injury picked up in the Magic Weekend defeat of St Helens at the start of this month. Pre-season signing Clark-Wood has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury playing for the reserves in March. Jack Sinfield and Cooper Jenkins, who were left out last week, retain their place in the squad, alongside half-back Matt Frawley, but will Arthur change a winning team? Here’s how Rhinos might line up.