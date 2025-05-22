Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Castleford Tigers

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 17:37 BST
Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has close to a full-strength squad to select from for Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

Only two of Rhinos’ top-20 squad numbers are unavailable and Arthur has made just one change to the 21-man squad named ahead of last week’s 18-16 win against Hull FC, with fit-again Ethan Clark-Wood replacing fellow outside-back Alfie Edgell.

Edgell didn’t play against Hull, but is carrying a shoulder injury picked up in the Magic Weekend defeat of St Helens at the start of this month. Pre-season signing Clark-Wood has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury playing for the reserves in March. Jack Sinfield and Cooper Jenkins, who were left out last week, retain their place in the squad, alongside half-back Matt Frawley, but will Arthur change a winning team? Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

One of Rhinos' most influential players and only injury would keep him out.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

One of Rhinos' most influential players and only injury would keep him out. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Last week's match winner, needs one touchdown to become the British game's 19th-highest try scorer.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Last week's match winner, needs one touchdown to become the British game's 19th-highest try scorer. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

No change here.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

No change here. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Rhinos' co-captain has made the centre role his own this year.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Rhinos' co-captain has made the centre role his own this year. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

It'll be a surprise if the 20-year-old rookie doesn't continue this season's ever-present run.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

It'll be a surprise if the 20-year-old rookie doesn't continue this season's ever-present run. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

