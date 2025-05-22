Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Castleford Tigers

Only two of Rhinos’ top-20 squad numbers are unavailable and Arthur has made just one change to the 21-man squad named ahead of last week’s 18-16 win against Hull FC, with fit-again Ethan Clark-Wood replacing fellow outside-back Alfie Edgell.
Edgell didn’t play against Hull, but is carrying a shoulder injury picked up in the Magic Weekend defeat of St Helens at the start of this month. Pre-season signing Clark-Wood has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury playing for the reserves in March. Jack Sinfield and Cooper Jenkins, who were left out last week, retain their place in the squad, alongside half-back Matt Frawley, but will Arthur change a winning team? Here’s how Rhinos might line up.
1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
One of Rhinos' most influential players and only injury would keep him out. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
Last week's match winner, needs one touchdown to become the British game's 19th-highest try scorer. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
No change here. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Rhinos' co-captain has made the centre role his own this year. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
It'll be a surprise if the 20-year-old rookie doesn't continue this season's ever-present run. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.