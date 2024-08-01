On-loan prop Sam Eseh’s recall by Wigan Warriors means a change to the team which won at Huddersfield Giants last week, but two players who can fill that position – Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand – are back in contention after injury. With James Donaldson and James Bentley having returned over the past couple of weeks, Arthur has options in the pack despite some long-term absentees. Underlining that, Leon Ruan has been allowed to join Betfred Super League rivals Hull FC on loan until the end of this season. Here’s how Rhinos could line up on Saturday for a game they must win to keep alive their top-six hopes.
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Salford Red Devils as 1 drops out, 2 return to squad
By Peter Smith
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
Boss Brad Arthur has a welcome selection headache ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ big game at Salford Red Devils on Saturday.
