Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Salford Red Devils as 1 drops out, 2 return to squad

By Peter Smith
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:49 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
Boss Brad Arthur has a welcome selection headache ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ big game at Salford Red Devils on Saturday.

On-loan prop Sam Eseh’s recall by Wigan Warriors means a change to the team which won at Huddersfield Giants last week, but two players who can fill that position – Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand – are back in contention after injury. With James Donaldson and James Bentley having returned over the past couple of weeks, Arthur has options in the pack despite some long-term absentees. Underlining that, Leon Ruan has been allowed to join Betfred Super League rivals Hull FC on loan until the end of this season. Here’s how Rhinos could line up on Saturday for a game they must win to keep alive their top-six hopes.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Among the try scorers last week in an improved performance.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Among the try scorers last week in an improved performance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

David Fusitu'a remains injured and the young full-back did a solid job last week filling in.

3. Wing: Alfie Edgell

David Fusitu'a remains injured and the young full-back did a solid job last week filling in. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Virtually guaranteed his place when fit.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Virtually guaranteed his place when fit. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

There'll be no change here.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

There'll be no change here. Photo: Steve Riding

Having an outstanding year and back among the tries with a brace last week.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Having an outstanding year and back among the tries with a brace last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

