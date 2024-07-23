Last weekend’s 20-12 loss to Hull KR was Rhinos’ second successive defeat and they remain four points outside the Betfred Super League play-offs with nine rounds remaining in the regular season. Coach Brad Arthur has made just one change to his 21-man squad, forward Ben Littlewood replacing winger David Fusitu’a who is ruled out through injury. He has joined Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Morgan Gannon, Max Simpson, Ned McCormack and Riley Lumb on the casualty list. Here’s how Rhinos could line up at John Smith’s Stadium.