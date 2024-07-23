Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Huddersfield Giants

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 17:49 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 18:16 BST
Leeds Rhinos are getting into ‘must-win’ territory as they prepare for Thursday’s game at Huddersfield Giants.

Last weekend’s 20-12 loss to Hull KR was Rhinos’ second successive defeat and they remain four points outside the Betfred Super League play-offs with nine rounds remaining in the regular season. Coach Brad Arthur has made just one change to his 21-man squad, forward Ben Littlewood replacing winger David Fusitu’a who is ruled out through injury. He has joined Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Morgan Gannon, Max Simpson, Ned McCormack and Riley Lumb on the casualty list. Here’s how Rhinos could line up at John Smith’s Stadium.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Missed just one game so far in his Leeds career and will feature this week.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Missed just one game so far in his Leeds career and will feature this week.

With David Fusitu'a ruled out, there'll be a change on the right wing, which will come down to either Luis Roberts or Edgell. The latter could get the nod after being an unused substitute last week.

3. Wing: Alfie Edgell

With David Fusitu'a ruled out, there'll be a change on the right wing, which will come down to either Luis Roberts or Edgell. The latter could get the nod after being an unused substitute last week.

Set for a seventh successive appearance.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Set for a seventh successive appearance.

Will be keen to impress against his hometown club.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Will be keen to impress against his hometown club.

Arguably Leeds' best player this season and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

Arguably Leeds' best player this season and one of the first names on the teamsheet.

