Last weekend’s 20-12 loss to Hull KR was Rhinos’ second successive defeat and they remain four points outside the Betfred Super League play-offs with nine rounds remaining in the regular season. Coach Brad Arthur has made just one change to his 21-man squad, forward Ben Littlewood replacing winger David Fusitu’a who is ruled out through injury. He has joined Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Morgan Gannon, Max Simpson, Ned McCormack and Riley Lumb on the casualty list. Here’s how Rhinos could line up at John Smith’s Stadium.
1. Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Missed just one game so far in his Leeds career and will feature this week.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Alfie Edgell
With David Fusitu'a ruled out, there'll be a change on the right wing, which will come down to either Luis Roberts or Edgell. The latter could get the nod after being an unused substitute last week.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Set for a seventh successive appearance.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Will be keen to impress against his hometown club.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ash Handley
Arguably Leeds' best player this season and one of the first names on the teamsheet.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
