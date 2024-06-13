The players who beat Castleford Tigers two weeks ago are all in this weekend’s initial squad and two long-term casualties could return. Winger David Fusitu’a and prop Tom Holroyd have been included in the preliminary 21 for the first time since April, so Smith will have to decide whether to change a winning side. Leeds are bidding for a second victory at MKM Stadium in Betfred Super League this year and here’s how they could line up.