The players who beat Castleford Tigers two weeks ago are all in this weekend’s initial squad and two long-term casualties could return. Winger David Fusitu’a and prop Tom Holroyd have been included in the preliminary 21 for the first time since April, so Smith will have to decide whether to change a winning side. Leeds are bidding for a second victory at MKM Stadium in Betfred Super League this year and here’s how they could line up.
1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC on Saturday for the second time in six games. Here's how they could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Had a good game last time out, against Castleford Tigers. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Coach Rohan Smith likes to bring back long-term casualties off the bench, but Fusitu'a made his previous comeback in the starting lineup and the 21 suggests he'll either start or not figure - in which case Alfie Edgell could get the gig. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Will be in the starting side if fit. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Made a welcome return against Castleford. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ash Handley
A repeat of his five tries at Hull a couple of seasons ago would be nice. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
