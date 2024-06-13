Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League game at Hull FC

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Jun 2024, 16:57 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 17:45 BST
For a change, Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has a dilemma over who to leave out, rather than how to raise a strong 17, for Saturday’s game at Hull FC.

The players who beat Castleford Tigers two weeks ago are all in this weekend’s initial squad and two long-term casualties could return. Winger David Fusitu’a and prop Tom Holroyd have been included in the preliminary 21 for the first time since April, so Smith will have to decide whether to change a winning side. Leeds are bidding for a second victory at MKM Stadium in Betfred Super League this year and here’s how they could line up.

Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC on Saturday for the second time in six games. Here's how they could line up.

1. Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC on Saturday for the second time in six games. Here's how they could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Had a good game last time out, against Castleford Tigers.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Had a good game last time out, against Castleford Tigers. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Coach Rohan Smith likes to bring back long-term casualties off the bench, but Fusitu'a made his previous comeback in the starting lineup and the 21 suggests he'll either start or not figure - in which case Alfie Edgell could get the gig.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Coach Rohan Smith likes to bring back long-term casualties off the bench, but Fusitu'a made his previous comeback in the starting lineup and the 21 suggests he'll either start or not figure - in which case Alfie Edgell could get the gig. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Will be in the starting side if fit.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Will be in the starting side if fit. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Made a welcome return against Castleford.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Made a welcome return against Castleford. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A repeat of his five tries at Hull a couple of seasons ago would be nice.

6. Wing: Ash Handley

A repeat of his five tries at Hull a couple of seasons ago would be nice. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueHull FCTom HolroydLeedsCastleford Tigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.