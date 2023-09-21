Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League derby finale v Castleford Tigers

Coach Rohan Smith has a decision to make before he names his side to face Castleford Tigers on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:05 BST

The Headingley derby is Rhinos’ final game of the season and there is nothing at stake on the Betfred Super League table.

It could be an ideal opportunity to give three youngsters in the initial squad – Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb andf a senior debut.

But on the other hand, after being nilled in successive huge defeats, the pressure is on Leeds to bow out with a win. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Set for a seventh successive appearance, against the club he is tipped to join next year.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Set for a seventh successive appearance, against the club he is tipped to join next year. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

On course to make his 150th career appearance.

2. Wing: David Fusitu’a

On course to make his 150th career appearance. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Praised this week by coach Smith for his "maturity" during and after last week's defeat.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Praised this week by coach Smith for his "maturity" during and after last week's defeat. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Was at stand-off last week, but playing centre would allow Ash Handley to move to the left-wing, which is his best role.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Was at stand-off last week, but playing centre would allow Ash Handley to move to the left-wing, which is his best role. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

