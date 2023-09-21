Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League derby finale v Castleford Tigers
Coach Rohan Smith has a decision to make before he names his side to face Castleford Tigers on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
The Headingley derby is Rhinos’ final game of the season and there is nothing at stake on the Betfred Super League table.
It could be an ideal opportunity to give three youngsters in the initial squad – Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb andf a senior debut.
But on the other hand, after being nilled in successive huge defeats, the pressure is on Leeds to bow out with a win. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1 / 5