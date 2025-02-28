Stand-off Brodie Croft and loose-forward Cameron Smith are both ruled out from the team which won at Salford Red Devils last week and scrum-half Matt Frawley is a doubt after suffering a cut hand in that game. Another half-back, Jack Sinfield, has been recalled to Rhinos’ initial 21, but may not be fully recovered from a foot injury.
Much will depend on how Frawley and Sinfield get through Rhinos’ final training session on Saturday, but there will be at least three changes with Mikolaj Oledzki available after concussion. Here’s how they could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
How Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell
Yet to start this season, but could come into the 17 in his favoured position. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Two tries and a Sky TV man of the match performance last week, will be keen to face his hometown club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
No change expected here. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Set to continue in his new role, now as stand-alone captain. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
A try scorer last week and has begun his second Rhinos career in good form. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
