Leeds Rhinos' predicted starting 13 and bench for Headingley derby v Castleford Tigers

By Peter Smith
Published 28th Feb 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 21:35 BST
It’s difficult to predict Leeds Rhinos’ starting side and bench for the home derby with Castleford Tigers on Sunday, because even coach Brad Arthur isn’t sure who’ll play.

Stand-off Brodie Croft and loose-forward Cameron Smith are both ruled out from the team which won at Salford Red Devils last week and scrum-half Matt Frawley is a doubt after suffering a cut hand in that game. Another half-back, Jack Sinfield, has been recalled to Rhinos’ initial 21, but may not be fully recovered from a foot injury.

Much will depend on how Frawley and Sinfield get through Rhinos’ final training session on Saturday, but there will be at least three changes with Mikolaj Oledzki available after concussion. Here’s how they could line up.

How Rhinos could line up.

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

How Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Yet to start this season, but could come into the 17 in his favoured position.

2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell

Yet to start this season, but could come into the 17 in his favoured position. Photo: Tony Johnson

Two tries and a Sky TV man of the match performance last week, will be keen to face his hometown club.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Two tries and a Sky TV man of the match performance last week, will be keen to face his hometown club. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

No change expected here.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

No change expected here. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Set to continue in his new role, now as stand-alone captain.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Set to continue in his new role, now as stand-alone captain. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A try scorer last week and has begun his second Rhinos career in good form.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

A try scorer last week and has begun his second Rhinos career in good form. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

