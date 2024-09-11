Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as injury forces big change v Wigan Warriors

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 17:13 BST
There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 for Friday’s must-win game at table-topping Wigan Warriors.

Full-back Lachie Miller suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 68-6 win over Hull FC and is ruled out for only the second time this season. Coach Brad Arthur now has to decide whether to give youth a go at full-back – and potentially on the left-wing – or field more experienced players out of their specialist position. Here’s how Leeds could line up as they bid for a win which would keep their Betfred Super League top-six hopes alive.

Here's how Rhinos could line up against Wigan Warriors.

1. Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up against Wigan Warriors. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 20-year-old scored four tries as a winger against Hull FC last week, but is a specialist full-back and could get a chance to show what he can do there during Lachie Miller's layoff.

2. Full-back Alfie Edgell

The 20-year-old scored four tries as a winger against Hull FC last week, but is a specialist full-back and could get a chance to show what he can do there during Lachie Miller's layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Is an option for full-back, but will probably continue in his specialist role on a wing.

3. Wing: David Fusitu’a

Is an option for full-back, but will probably continue in his specialist role on a wing. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Could switch to wing in a backline reshuffle with Lachie Miller ruled out, but centre is his most likely role.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Could switch to wing in a backline reshuffle with Lachie Miller ruled out, but centre is his most likely role. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Scored two tries the last time Rhinos visited Wigan, there's unlikely to be a change here.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Scored two tries the last time Rhinos visited Wigan, there's unlikely to be a change here. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 19-year-old was man of the match as a winger away to Hull FC in his debut appearance and is highly rated by Rhinos' management.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

The 19-year-old was man of the match as a winger away to Hull FC in his debut appearance and is highly rated by Rhinos' management. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsHull FCLeedsSuper League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice