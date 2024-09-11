Full-back Lachie Miller suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 68-6 win over Hull FC and is ruled out for only the second time this season. Coach Brad Arthur now has to decide whether to give youth a go at full-back – and potentially on the left-wing – or field more experienced players out of their specialist position. Here’s how Leeds could line up as they bid for a win which would keep their Betfred Super League top-six hopes alive.