Full-back Lachie Miller suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 68-6 win over Hull FC and is ruled out for only the second time this season. Coach Brad Arthur now has to decide whether to give youth a go at full-back – and potentially on the left-wing – or field more experienced players out of their specialist position. Here’s how Leeds could line up as they bid for a win which would keep their Betfred Super League top-six hopes alive.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up against Wigan Warriors. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back Alfie Edgell
The 20-year-old scored four tries as a winger against Hull FC last week, but is a specialist full-back and could get a chance to show what he can do there during Lachie Miller's layoff. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu’a
Is an option for full-back, but will probably continue in his specialist role on a wing. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Could switch to wing in a backline reshuffle with Lachie Miller ruled out, but centre is his most likely role. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Scored two tries the last time Rhinos visited Wigan, there's unlikely to be a change here. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
The 19-year-old was man of the match as a winger away to Hull FC in his debut appearance and is highly rated by Rhinos' management. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
