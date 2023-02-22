Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Hull FC - gallery
Centre/winger Nene Macdonald’s inclusion in Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad for the first time gives coach Rohan Smith an extra option for Friday’s visit of Hull FC.
If fit, the Papua New Guinea international is likely to come in for his debut and there could be limited other changes following last week’s 42-10 drubbing at Warrington Wolves.
Rhinos’ forwards were out-muscled in Betfred Super League round one and that is something Smith will need to address against another big pack, but Macdonald’s inclusion – in place of Liam Tindall who didn’t play – is the only amendment to last week’s initial 21.
Here’s how Rhinos could line up for their first home game of the new campaign.