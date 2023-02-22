Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Hull FC - gallery

Centre/winger Nene Macdonald’s inclusion in Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad for the first time gives coach Rohan Smith an extra option for Friday’s visit of Hull FC.

If fit, the Papua New Guinea international is likely to come in for his debut and there could be limited other changes following last week’s 42-10 drubbing at Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos’ forwards were out-muscled in Betfred Super League round one and that is something Smith will need to address against another big pack, but Macdonald’s inclusion – in place of Liam Tindall who didn’t play – is the only amendment to last week’s initial 21.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up for their first home game of the new campaign.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler With Nene Macdonald back in the frame there are options, but Myler is likely to keep his spot. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a The former New Zealand Warriors man could be at wing or centre, but the former reflects his squad number and seems his more natural role. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3 . Centre: Nene Macdonald Rohan Smith has kept his cards close to his chest, but logic suggests the debutant - if he's passed fit - will be at centre in place of youngster Luis Roberts. Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

4 . Centre: Ash Handley Also an option for full-back or wing, but played centre last week and continuity could be important. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com