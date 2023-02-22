News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Hull FC - gallery

Centre/winger Nene Macdonald’s inclusion in Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad for the first time gives coach Rohan Smith an extra option for Friday’s visit of Hull FC.

By Peter Smith
13 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 6:10pm

If fit, the Papua New Guinea international is likely to come in for his debut and there could be limited other changes following last week’s 42-10 drubbing at Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos’ forwards were out-muscled in Betfred Super League round one and that is something Smith will need to address against another big pack, but Macdonald’s inclusion – in place of Liam Tindall who didn’t play – is the only amendment to last week’s initial 21.

Here’s how Rhinos could line up for their first home game of the new campaign.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

With Nene Macdonald back in the frame there are options, but Myler is likely to keep his spot.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand Warriors man could be at wing or centre, but the former reflects his squad number and seems his more natural role.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Centre: Nene Macdonald

Rohan Smith has kept his cards close to his chest, but logic suggests the debutant - if he's passed fit - will be at centre in place of youngster Luis Roberts.

Photo: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos

Photo Sales

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Also an option for full-back or wing, but played centre last week and continuity could be important.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
