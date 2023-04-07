Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Huddersfield Giants: gallery
With four of last week’s team not in the squad, coach Rohan Smith will make changes for Sunday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Three-quarters Nene Macdonald and Ash Handley are in Leeds’ initial 21 following injury, which is a boost following the loss of David Fusitu’a to ankle damage. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
