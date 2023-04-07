News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes made v Huddersfield Giants: gallery

With four of last week’s team not in the squad, coach Rohan Smith will make changes for Sunday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

By Peter Smith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

Three-quarters Nene Macdonald and Ash Handley are in Leeds’ initial 21 following injury, which is a boost following the loss of David Fusitu’a to ankle damage. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Returns from paternity leave which kept him out of last week's game.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Returns from paternity leave which kept him out of last week's game. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Liam Tindall is an option, but if Macdonald has got over his calf muscle injury he'll be back. He was missed last week.

2. Wing: Nene MacDonald

Liam Tindall is an option, but if Macdonald has got over his calf muscle injury he'll be back. He was missed last week. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Reestablished himself in the starting side last week and should continue.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Reestablished himself in the starting side last week and should continue. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Can play in the backs or the pack and may continue with the former, given the make up of the 21.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Can play in the backs or the pack and may continue with the former, given the make up of the 21. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

