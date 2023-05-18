Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as 3 changes tipped for Challenge Cup v Wigan Warriors: gallery

Coach Rohan Smith will have to change a winning side for Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at home to Wigan Warriors.

By Peter Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 18:40 BST

James Bentley misses out with concussion suffered during last week’s 40-18 Super League win at the same opponents.

His fellow starting second-rower Zane Tetevano is beginning a two-match ban after being sent-off in that game.

The good news is second-rower James McDonnell’s likely return from an arm injury, while there could be a reshuffle in the backs as Aidan Sezer makes his comeback after recovering from quad muscle damage.

The big question could be over the bench as Smith decides whether to carry a back-up hooker or an outside-back. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.

At scrum-half last week, but will revert to full-back if the returning Aidan Sezer starts.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

At scrum-half last week, but will revert to full-back if the returning Aidan Sezer starts. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Has made the position his own in recent weeks.

2. Wing: Nene MacDonald

Has made the position his own in recent weeks. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Bagged a brilliant brace in last week's win at Wigan.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Bagged a brilliant brace in last week's win at Wigan. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Both last week's second-rowers are unavailable, but Martin will probably remain at centre.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Both last week's second-rowers are unavailable, but Martin will probably remain at centre. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

