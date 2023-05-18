Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as 3 changes tipped for Challenge Cup v Wigan Warriors: gallery
Coach Rohan Smith will have to change a winning side for Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at home to Wigan Warriors.
James Bentley misses out with concussion suffered during last week’s 40-18 Super League win at the same opponents.
His fellow starting second-rower Zane Tetevano is beginning a two-match ban after being sent-off in that game.
The good news is second-rower James McDonnell’s likely return from an arm injury, while there could be a reshuffle in the backs as Aidan Sezer makes his comeback after recovering from quad muscle damage.
The big question could be over the bench as Smith decides whether to carry a back-up hooker or an outside-back. Here’s how Rhinos might line up.