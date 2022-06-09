Some key players - Jack Walker, Aidan Sezer, James Bentley, Tom Briscoe and Morgan Gannon - are unavailable, but 15 of Leeds' top 20 have been included in the initial squad.

Coach Rohan Smith will have to make at least one change, with Morgan Gannon missing because of concussion and has made it clear he isn't afraid to alter a winning side.

But after a fine performance at Warrington last week, a major reshuffle is unlikely. Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. Zak Hardaker (full-back) The former Wigan man has been in outstanding form in the past two games and will be a key man for Rhinos again. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. David Fusitu'a (wing) The Tongan international has scored three tries in the past two games and looks in good form. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Harry Newman (centre) Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed Newman is fully fit after hamstring surgery and will make only his second appearance of the season. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Liamk Sutcliffe (centre) Had a strong game at left-centre in last week's win over Warrington. Photo: Tony Johnson