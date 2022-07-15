With four props, both half-backs and their first-choice hooker all unavailable, Rhinos are down to the bare bones.
Coach Rohan Smith has named a 20-man squad, but what could his matchday 17 look like? Here's a prediction.
1. Full-back: ZakHardaker.
If he's passed fit, Hardaker could move to his favoured role at No 1, allowing for a reshuffle elsewhere.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a.
The New Zealand/Tonga powerhouse is an option at full-back or centre, but wing is his preferred position.
Photo: Alan Whitehead/SWpix.com.
3. Centre: Rhyse Martin.
Has played centre several times this year and in the circumstances is a logical choice to do the job again.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe.
Might be moved into the halves, but has been outstanding at centre in the pasty two games.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson