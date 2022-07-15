Leeds Rhinos predicted lineup: Changes loom for Super League clash at Toulouse Olympique

Changes will be made when Leeds Rhinos visit Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:52 am

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer (hand injuiry) and prop Matt Prior (suspended) are ruled out from the team which beat Castleford Tigers last week.

With four props, both half-backs and their first-choice hooker all unavailable, Rhinos are down to the bare bones.

Coach Rohan Smith has named a 20-man squad, but what could his matchday 17 look like? Here's a prediction.

1. Full-back: ZakHardaker.

If he's passed fit, Hardaker could move to his favoured role at No 1, allowing for a reshuffle elsewhere.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a.

The New Zealand/Tonga powerhouse is an option at full-back or centre, but wing is his preferred position.

3. Centre: Rhyse Martin.

Has played centre several times this year and in the circumstances is a logical choice to do the job again.

4. Centre: Liam Sutcliffe.

Might be moved into the halves, but has been outstanding at centre in the pasty two games.

