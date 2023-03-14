News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted 13 and bench gallery v Castleford Tigers as Rohan Smith makes 2 changes

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has some big decisions to make ahead of Thursday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:40 GMT

With Ash Handley sidelined by an ankle injury suffered last week, Smith will be forced into a change at centre.

Harry Newman, Leeds’ number three, returned from a long-term layoff as a substitute in the win over Wakefield Trinity last Friday, but Rhinos are keen for him to gradually build up his game time.

Three-quarter Luis Roberts is included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad and Rhyse Martin, who switched from the second-row to centre when Handley went off, is another option.

Smith has made two changes to his initial squad, with Handley and Leon Ruan – who didn’t play last week – dropping out for Justin Sangare and Kruise Leeming.

The coach will also have to decide whether to recall Leeming, who is an integral member of the side, or give his foot injury extra time to fully recover, particularly with a long turnaround to next week’s visit of Catalans Dragons. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Set for a fifth successive start as Rhinos' number one.

1. Full-back: Richie Myler

Set for a fifth successive start as Rhinos' number one. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Will be keen to continue his impressive form from last week.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Will be keen to continue his impressive form from last week. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Getting better gvame on game and will be keen to carry that on.

3. Centre: Nene MacDonald

Getting better gvame on game and will be keen to carry that on. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

With Harry Newman being eased back into the team, Martin could switch from the second-row to start in place of the injured Ash Handley.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

With Harry Newman being eased back into the team, Martin could switch from the second-row to start in place of the injured Ash Handley. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

