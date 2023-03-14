Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has some big decisions to make ahead of Thursday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

With Ash Handley sidelined by an ankle injury suffered last week, Smith will be forced into a change at centre.

Harry Newman, Leeds’ number three, returned from a long-term layoff as a substitute in the win over Wakefield Trinity last Friday, but Rhinos are keen for him to gradually build up his game time.

Three-quarter Luis Roberts is included in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad and Rhyse Martin, who switched from the second-row to centre when Handley went off, is another option.

Smith has made two changes to his initial squad, with Handley and Leon Ruan – who didn’t play last week – dropping out for Justin Sangare and Kruise Leeming.

The coach will also have to decide whether to recall Leeming, who is an integral member of the side, or give his foot injury extra time to fully recover, particularly with a long turnaround to next week’s visit of Catalans Dragons. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1 . Full-back: Richie Myler Set for a fifth successive start as Rhinos' number one.

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a Will be keen to continue his impressive form from last week.

3 . Centre: Nene MacDonald Getting better gvame on game and will be keen to carry that on.

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin With Harry Newman being eased back into the team, Martin could switch from the second-row to start in place of the injured Ash Handley.