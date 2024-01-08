Leeds Rhinos pre-season: who they play, when and how strong the team will be
Rhinos began their warm-up matches with a hard-fought win 41-22 over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. They have three more trial games lined up before the real business kicks off against Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday, February 16.
Who do Rhinos play in their remaining pre-season fixtures?
Rhinos return to action against Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday, January 28 (3pm). They travel to Hunslet in the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy derby on Friday, February 2 (7.30pm) and their pre-season campaign concludes two days later when Hull KR visit AMT Headingley for James Donaldson’s testimonial game (2.30pm).
What are coach Rohan Smith’s plans for those games?
The team boss has indicated he will field a host of young players against Championship side Bradford, but some round one contenders could also be on duty. An academy/reserve team will visit Hunslet and Smith is set to field his first-choice team in that weekend’s other match, against Hull KR.
How much do tickets cost?
Admission to the game at Bradford is £15 (£2 for juniors aged 17 and under). Tickets for the Hunslet derby are £10 for adults, £5 concessions/students and free for juniors. For Donaldson’s testimonial, tickets are priced at £20 for standing areas (£15 concessions, £5 juniors) and £25 to sit down (£20 concessions, £10 juniors). A £3 members discount on adult tickets and concessions is available until midnight the day before the match.