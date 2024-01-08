Leeds Rhinos pre-season: who they play, when and how strong the team will be

With six weeks to go until the new Betfred Super League campaign kicks off, Leeds Rhinos are approaching a crucial time in pre-season.

Rhinos began their warm-up matches with a hard-fought win 41-22 over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. They have three more trial games lined up before the real business kicks off against Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday, February 16.

Who do Rhinos play in their remaining pre-season fixtures?

Rhinos return to action against Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday, January 28 (3pm). They travel to Hunslet in the annual Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy derby on Friday, February 2 (7.30pm) and their pre-season campaign concludes two days later when Hull KR visit AMT Headingley for James Donaldson’s testimonial game (2.30pm).

Rhyse Martin. in action for Leeds Rhinos when they visited Bradford Bulls for a pre-season game on January 23, 2022. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

What are coach Rohan Smith’s plans for those games?

The team boss has indicated he will field a host of young players against Championship side Bradford, but some round one contenders could also be on duty. An academy/reserve team will visit Hunslet and Smith is set to field his first-choice team in that weekend’s other match, against Hull KR.

How much do tickets cost?