Leeds Rhinos playing catch up on recruitment and retention front admits Gary Hetherington

Since restrictions were lifted on May 1, players in the final year of their contract have been able to speak to rival clubs.

Rhinos have 11 players in that situation and several are being strongly linked with a move away from Headingley.

Castleford Tigers are believed to be close to signing utility-back Jack Broadbent and also showing an interest in second-rower Alex Mellor, while hooker Brad Dwyer is understood to be on the verge of a move to St Helens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Other Leeds players who will be out of contract in November are second-row Rhyse Martin, forward Bodene Thompson, wing/centre Tom Briscoe, stand-off Blake Austin, full-back/centre Zak Hardaker, hooker Corey Johnson, back-rower Jarrod O’Connor and prop Muizz Mustapha.

While some of those will be retained, Rhinos’ turbulent season on and off the pitch has delayed the process.

Richard Agar, who began the season as coach, resigned in March and his successor Rohan Smith has been at the club less than four weeks.

The Australian is still assessing Rhinos’ current squad and has yet to see some of them in live action.

Leeds Rhinos' new head coach Rohan Smith. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Hetherington confirmed decisions have yet to be made and he admitted: “Under normal circumstances that would probably have been dealt with by now.”

He said: “Given Rohan Smith has only just come on board, he now needs to take a view on all these players and to understand the workings of the salary cap and the numbers as well.

“He is now absolutely up to speed with all that, he is making assessments on the players who are coming out of contract and we accept some players may have options to leave and go elsewhere.

“It is a difficult one, but Rohan has got to make a call and be satisfied he has seen enough of them.

“All our players have been told Rohan will be meeting and discussing things with them, which he has done and is doing and ultimately making an assessment and a decision.”

Hetherington declined to comment on rumours linking Rhinos players with rival teams.

But he stressed: “Players are perfectly entitled to sign for other clubs and to not tell us.

“We don’t need to know, we know that is their right and that is the way the rules work.”

One of the most intriguing decisions concerns Hardaker who joined Leeds last month on a deal until the end of this season, after being released by Wigan Warriors.

Hardaker, who was a member of Rhinos’ treble-winning side seven years ago, told the Yorkshire Evening Post this week he is enjoying being at Leeds, but has “not thought too much” about next year.

His second debut was delayed after he collapsed in the street while out walking with his young son, but Hardaker has now played twice in his second spell at Leeds and was man of the match in last week’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

“We were desperate for players at the time and Zak came and added some experience and quality to our squad,” Hetherington said.