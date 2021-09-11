The damage was done in the first 30 minutes as Saints blasted into a 28-0 lead.

It was a tough night for an under-strength Leeds team, who had to reshuffle after James Donaldson withdrew due to illness.

Morgan Gannon was rested ahead of next week's make or break clash with Hull KR.

Richie Myler and Tom Briscoe can't prevent Jack Welsby scoring for Saints. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

27 Jack Broadbent: One good break and kick led to try 6

24 Luke Briscoe: Tidied up some kicks, but missed a couple of chances 5

3 Harry Newman: Tried to lifts things in second half 6

2 Tom Briscoe: No chances but tried hard defensively 6

5 Ash Handley: Couple of strong runs in yardage 6

9 Kruise Leeming: Never on the front foot 6

16 Richie Myler: One mistake but spirited, defending at full-back 7

18 Tom Holroyd: Good second stint 6

14 Brad Dwyer: Took his try well 7

10 Matt Prior: Tough night against a strong pack 5

22 Sam Walters: Learning experience, tried hard 6

12 Rhyse Martin: Up and down 6

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Had a dig, as always 5

Subs

17 Cameron Smith: Tough start but stuck at it 6

21 Alex Sutcliffe: Limited time late on after five months out 5

20 Bodene Thompson: Couldn’t turn the tide 5

32 Corey Johnson: Solid return to Super League 6

St Helens

1 Lachlan Coote 8

2 Tommy Makinson 7

3 Kevin Naiqama 7

4 Mark Percival 7

5 Regan Grace 6

18 Jack Welsby 8

21 Lewis Dodd 8

8 Alex Walmsley 9

9 James Roby 7

10 Matty Lees 8

14 Sione Mata’utia 8

20 Joe Batchelor 7

13 Morgan Knowles 9

Subs

11 Joel Thompson 6

16 Kyle Amor 7

19 Aaron Smith 6

23 Jake Wingfield 6

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield)

Attendance: 12,568.