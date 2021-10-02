The 30-point margin was a fair reflection of the gulf between the teams as Rhinos' season came to a disappointing end.

For the last time this year, here's how the players rated.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Scored a nice try and had a dig 6

24 Luke Briscoe: Tough night but took his try well 5

3 Harry Newman: Couple of good moments but some errors 6

2 Tom Briscoe: Early sin-binning was costly 5

5 Ash Handley: Ran hard, but failed to find touch with a penalty 5

6 Rob Lui: Leeds' best attacking threat in his farewell game 7

9 Kruise Leeming: Never quite got it together 6

8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Seemed to take an early knock 6

14 Brad Dwyer: Not hnis night, never got away 5

10 Matt Prior: Looked tired at end of a long season 5

25 James Donaldson: Unlkucky with the sin-bin 5

12 Rhyse Martin: Worked hard, but not his night 6

13 Zane Tetevano: Struggled to contain Saints' big men 5

Subs

4 Konrad Hurrell: Limited time but tried hard 5

17 Cameron Smith: Struggled to make an impact 5

18 Tom Holroyd: Looked lively but not on long 5

20 Bodene Thompson: One great hit but some errors 5

St Helens

1 Lachlan Coote 8

2 Tommy Makinson 7

3 Kevin Naiqama 7

4 Mark Percival 8

5 Regan Grace 8

6 Jonny Lomax 8

21 Lewis Dodd 8

8 Alex Walmsley 8

9 James Roby 8

10 Matty Lees 8

14 Sione Mata’utia 7

20 Joe Batchelor 7

13 Morgan Knowles 7

Subs

15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 7

16 Kyle Amor 5

17 Agnatius Paasi 7

18 Jack Welsby 7