Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from Super League semi-final defeat by St Helens
The Betfred Super League semi-final at St Helens proved a game too far for Leeds Rhinos, who were out-played 36-6
The 30-point margin was a fair reflection of the gulf between the teams as Rhinos' season came to a disappointing end.
For the last time this year, here's how the players rated.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Scored a nice try and had a dig 6
24 Luke Briscoe: Tough night but took his try well 5
3 Harry Newman: Couple of good moments but some errors 6
2 Tom Briscoe: Early sin-binning was costly 5
5 Ash Handley: Ran hard, but failed to find touch with a penalty 5
6 Rob Lui: Leeds' best attacking threat in his farewell game 7
9 Kruise Leeming: Never quite got it together 6
8 Mikolaj Oledzki: Seemed to take an early knock 6
14 Brad Dwyer: Not hnis night, never got away 5
10 Matt Prior: Looked tired at end of a long season 5
25 James Donaldson: Unlkucky with the sin-bin 5
12 Rhyse Martin: Worked hard, but not his night 6
13 Zane Tetevano: Struggled to contain Saints' big men 5
Subs
4 Konrad Hurrell: Limited time but tried hard 5
17 Cameron Smith: Struggled to make an impact 5
18 Tom Holroyd: Looked lively but not on long 5
20 Bodene Thompson: One great hit but some errors 5
St Helens
1 Lachlan Coote 8
2 Tommy Makinson 7
3 Kevin Naiqama 7
4 Mark Percival 8
5 Regan Grace 8
6 Jonny Lomax 8
21 Lewis Dodd 8
8 Alex Walmsley 8
9 James Roby 8
10 Matty Lees 8
14 Sione Mata’utia 7
20 Joe Batchelor 7
13 Morgan Knowles 7
Subs
15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 7
16 Kyle Amor 5
17 Agnatius Paasi 7
18 Jack Welsby 7
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 4