Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from Super League loss at Catalans Dragons

For the second successive game, Leeds Rhinos build a convincing half-time lead against Catalans Dragons, only to fall away after the break.

By Peter Smith
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 12:04 pm
Konrad Hurrell had a strong first half. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Konrad Hurrell had a strong first half. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Here's how the players rated as Rhinos' under-strength side were beaten 27-18 in Perpignan.

Leeds Rhinos

16 Richie Myler: Created a try, but beaten by Tomkins for one 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Callum McLelland made his comeback for Rhinos. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

24 Luke Briscoe: Made some errors in second half 5

4 Konrad Hurrell: Great first half, but - like the team - faded 6

4 Harry Newman: Looked very good in long-awaited return 7

2 Tom Briscoe: Scored two tries, stopped another did pretty well 7

Read More

Read More
No excuses from Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar after repeat performance at Cata...

15 Liam Sutcliffe: Couldn’t get into the game at stand-off

7 Luke Gale: Some nice touches in first half 6

10 Matt Prior: Looked very weary 6

9 Kruise Leeming: Lively and scored a good try 6

18 Thomas Holroyd: Started well but little go-forward late on 6

11 Alex Mellor: Typified the team, good start but fell away 6

22 Sam Walters: Long minutes, did okay 7

13 Cameron Smith: Some great touches early on 8

More - Catalans Dragons 27 Leeds Rhinos 18: Deja vu as Super League leaders puunish weakened visitors

Subs

14 Brad Dwyer: Not his usual impact 6

25 James Donaldson: Never got going 6

26 Jarrod O’Connor: Worked quite hard in lost cause 6

23 Callum McLelland: Very late introduction 5

Catalans Dragons

29 Sam Tomkins 9

2 Tom Davies 7

4 Dean Whare 7

3 Samisoni Langi 7

5 Fouad Yaha 7

1 Arthur Mourgue 8

7 Josh Drinkwater 7

8 Gil Dudson 6

14 Alrix Da Costa 6

17 Mickael Goudemand 8

11 Matt Whitley 7

12 Mike McMeeken 8

13 Benjamin Garcia 8

Subs

15 Benjamin Jullien 6

16 Paul Seguier 6

28 Sam Kasiano 9

30 Jordan Dezaria

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 7

Catalans DragonsPlayer ratingsSuper LeagueSam Tomkins