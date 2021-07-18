Leeds Rhinos: Player ratings from Super League loss at Catalans Dragons
For the second successive game, Leeds Rhinos build a convincing half-time lead against Catalans Dragons, only to fall away after the break.
Here's how the players rated as Rhinos' under-strength side were beaten 27-18 in Perpignan.
Leeds Rhinos
16 Richie Myler: Created a try, but beaten by Tomkins for one 6
24 Luke Briscoe: Made some errors in second half 5
4 Konrad Hurrell: Great first half, but - like the team - faded 6
4 Harry Newman: Looked very good in long-awaited return 7
2 Tom Briscoe: Scored two tries, stopped another did pretty well 7
15 Liam Sutcliffe: Couldn’t get into the game at stand-off
7 Luke Gale: Some nice touches in first half 6
10 Matt Prior: Looked very weary 6
9 Kruise Leeming: Lively and scored a good try 6
18 Thomas Holroyd: Started well but little go-forward late on 6
11 Alex Mellor: Typified the team, good start but fell away 6
22 Sam Walters: Long minutes, did okay 7
13 Cameron Smith: Some great touches early on 8
Subs
14 Brad Dwyer: Not his usual impact 6
25 James Donaldson: Never got going 6
26 Jarrod O’Connor: Worked quite hard in lost cause 6
23 Callum McLelland: Very late introduction 5
Catalans Dragons
29 Sam Tomkins 9
2 Tom Davies 7
4 Dean Whare 7
3 Samisoni Langi 7
5 Fouad Yaha 7
1 Arthur Mourgue 8
7 Josh Drinkwater 7
8 Gil Dudson 6
14 Alrix Da Costa 6
17 Mickael Goudemand 8
11 Matt Whitley 7
12 Mike McMeeken 8
13 Benjamin Garcia 8
Subs
15 Benjamin Jullien 6
16 Paul Seguier 6
28 Sam Kasiano 9
30 Jordan Dezaria
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 7