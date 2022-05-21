James Bentley bagged a brace of tries and Blake Austin and David Fusitu'a also crossed for Rhinos against opponents who were clearly low on confidence and form.

Zak Hardaker was official man of the match in his first home game for Rhinos since 2016.

Here's how the Rhinos players rated, plus marks for Trinity's 17 and the referee.

1. Zak Hardaker (squad number 33) Official man of the match and it was hard to argue. One early spill, but very good after that 8

2. David Fusitu'a (no 2) Scored a fine try from his only opportunity, helped out his forwards with some strong carries 7

3. Rhyse Martin (no 12) Out of position, but tightened the centres defensively and his pass created Fusitu'a's try 7.

4. Solid return from his injury layoff 7