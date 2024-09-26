After a strong start, a string of disappointing results and performances led to coach Rohan Smith’s departure in June. His assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix had a short spell as caretaker bosses and there were signs of improvement under new coach Brad Arthur, who arrived in July, but not enough to avoid another eighth-placed finish.
On the positive side, some players stood up to be counted and several young guns did well enough to suggest they have a bright future. As in 2023, Leeds used a total of 30 players, with two playing in every game. With time on the field taken into account, here’s how every player who made a first team appearance rated for the 2024 campaign as a whole.
1. Leeds Rhinos 2024
Here's how the players rated. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Lachie Miller (squad number one)
25 appearances, 7 tries. One of a kind; was still playing union 7s under Rohan Smith, but looked like a rugby league player when Brad Arthur took over 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. David Fusitu'a (no 2)
12 appearances, 3 tries. No doubting his quality, but four separate injuries meant he wasn’t on the field enough to make a major contribution 4. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Harry Newman (no 3)
23 appearances, 8 tries. Drifted in and out of games; scored some good tries, but maybe tried to do too much himself 5. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Paul Momirovski (no 4)
Found it tough going in his first Super League season; the former NRL Grand Final winner is capable of a lot more 5. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Ash Handley (no 5)
19 appearances, 14 tries. Deservedly Rhinos’ player of the year, scored some spectacular tries, made big metres, never gave less than his all 8. Photo: Bruce Rollinson