After a strong start, a string of disappointing results and performances led to coach Rohan Smith’s departure in June. His assistants Chev Walker and Scott Grix had a short spell as caretaker bosses and there were signs of improvement under new coach Brad Arthur, who arrived in July, but not enough to avoid another eighth-placed finish.

On the positive side, some players stood up to be counted and several young guns did well enough to suggest they have a bright future. As in 2023, Leeds used a total of 30 players, with two playing in every game. With time on the field taken into account, here’s how every player who made a first team appearance rated for the 2024 campaign as a whole.