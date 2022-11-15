The Rhinos captain was ever-present at scrum-half for England during their four-match campaign, which ended in semi-final defeat by New Zealand.

Winfield-Hill, who was born in Australia, was named among the substitutes in the women’s competition dream team and is the only Rhinos player selected across the three tournaments.

Tara-Jane Stanley, who was named on a wing despite playing at centre, prop Vicky Whitfield and second-row Vicky Molyneux were the other England players chosen in the women’s side.

Rhinos' Courtney Winfield-Hill scores for England against Brazil. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

England scrum-half George Williams, prop Tom Burgess and loose-forward Victor Radley were named in the men’s side, with Seb Bechara, Jack Brown and Joe Coyd in the wheelchair team.

The selection panel was made up of journalists, broadcasters and past and present players, including Rhinos women’s coach Lois Forsell and ex-prop Danika Priim.

RLWC2021 men’s team of the tournament: 1 Joseph Manu (New Zealand), 2 Brian To’o (Samoa), 3 Tim Lafai (Samoa), 4 Stephen Crichton (Samoa), 5 Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), 6 Jarome Luai (Samoa), 7 George Williams (England), 8 Tom Burgess (England), 9 Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea), 10 Junior Paulo (Samoa), 11 Cameron Murray (Australia), 12 Liam Martin (Australia), 13 Victor Radley (England), 14 Harry Grant (Australia), 15 Sunia Turuva (Fiji), 16 Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga), 17 James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand).

RLWC2021 women’s team of the tournament: 1 Apii Nicholls (New Zealand), 2 Tara Jane Stanley (England), 3 Mele Hufanga (New Zealand), 4 Isabelle Kelly (Australia), 5 Evania Pelite (Australia), 6 Tarryrn Aiken (Australia), 7 Raecene McGregor (New Zealand), 8 Elsie Albert (Papua New Guinea), 9 Lauren Brown (Australia), 10 Vicky Whitfield (England), 11 Vicky Molyneux (England), 12 Amber Hall (New Zealand), 13 Megan Pakulis (Canada), 14 Franciny Amaral (Brazil), 15 Courtney Winfield-Hill (England), 16 Emma Tonegato (Australia), 17 Annetta Nu’uausala (New Zealand).

England's Tom Burgess, seen in action against Papua New Guinea, was selected in the men's World Cup dream team. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

RLWC2021 wheelchair team of the tournament: 1 Lionel Alazard (France), 2 Seb Bechara (England), 3 Jeremy Bourson (France), 4 Jack Brown (England), 5 Nicolas Clausells (France), 6 Joe Coyd (England), 7 Theo Gonzalez (Spain), 8 McKenzie Johnson (USA), 9 Bayley McKenna (Australia), 10 Stuart Williams (Wales).