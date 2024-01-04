Leeds Rhinos’ full 2024 squad got together for the first time when they returned to training today (Thursday) after a Christmas/new year break.

Recruit Paul Momirovski met his new teammates less than 24 hours after arriving from Australia. It was also Rhyse Martin’s first day of pre-season, following a spell of leave after international duty with Papua New Guinea last autumn.

Brodie Croft, Rhinos’ high-profile signing from Salford Red Devils, was on a pre-arranged break in Australia over Christmas and missed the Boxing Day defeat of Wakefield Trinity, but is now back at work and several others are in training after recovering from injury.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was invited to Rhinos’ Kirkstall base on Thursday. Here’s 19 pictures of Rhinos’ first training session of 2024.

1 . Rhyse Martin The Papua New Guinea skipper returned to training on Thursday after a spell on leave following international duty last autumn. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Paul Momirovski The Australian centre arrived in England on Wednesday and trained with Rhinos for the first time the following morning. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . James Donaldson The forward, who will have a testimonial game against Hull KR at AMT Headingley on February 4, is back in training after minor knee surgery. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . Cameron Smith Rhinos' new captain on the ball at their first post-Christmas training session. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

5 . Sir Kev Former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, now part of the England rugby union coaching staff, watched Rhinos train, alongside club commercial director Rob Oates, middle and coach Rohan Smith, right. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales