Leeds Rhinos picture gallery from first session of 2024 as Paul Momirovski and Rhyse Martin begin pre-season

Leeds Rhinos’ full 2024 squad got together for the first time when they returned to training today (Thursday) after a Christmas/new year break.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jan 2024, 18:02 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 18:22 GMT

Recruit Paul Momirovski met his new teammates less than 24 hours after arriving from Australia. It was also Rhyse Martin’s first day of pre-season, following a spell of leave after international duty with Papua New Guinea last autumn.

Brodie Croft, Rhinos’ high-profile signing from Salford Red Devils, was on a pre-arranged break in Australia over Christmas and missed the Boxing Day defeat of Wakefield Trinity, but is now back at work and several others are in training after recovering from injury.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was invited to Rhinos’ Kirkstall base on Thursday. Here’s 19 pictures of Rhinos’ first training session of 2024.

The Papua New Guinea skipper returned to training on Thursday after a spell on leave following international duty last autumn.

1. Rhyse Martin

The Papua New Guinea skipper returned to training on Thursday after a spell on leave following international duty last autumn. Photo: Simon Hulme

The Australian centre arrived in England on Wednesday and trained with Rhinos for the first time the following morning.

2. Paul Momirovski

The Australian centre arrived in England on Wednesday and trained with Rhinos for the first time the following morning. Photo: Simon Hulme

The forward, who will have a testimonial game against Hull KR at AMT Headingley on February 4, is back in training after minor knee surgery.

3. James Donaldson

The forward, who will have a testimonial game against Hull KR at AMT Headingley on February 4, is back in training after minor knee surgery. Photo: Simon Hulme

Rhinos' new captain on the ball at their first post-Christmas training session.

4. Cameron Smith

Rhinos' new captain on the ball at their first post-Christmas training session. Photo: Simon Hulme

Former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, now part of the England rugby union coaching staff, watched Rhinos train, alongside club commercial director Rob Oates, middle and coach Rohan Smith, right.

5. Sir Kev

Former Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, now part of the England rugby union coaching staff, watched Rhinos train, alongside club commercial director Rob Oates, middle and coach Rohan Smith, right. Photo: Simon Hulme

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger missed the Boxing Day game because of a family bereavement, but was in training on Thursday.

6. David Fusitu'a

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger missed the Boxing Day game because of a family bereavement, but was in training on Thursday. Photo: Simon Hulme

