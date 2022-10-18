Roche was nominated for this year’s Woman of Steel award, which she won in 2018 with Castleford Tigers, but missed Rhinos’ Grand Final victory over York City Knights last month after suffering a broken foot in a Betfred Super League defeat by the same opponents.

Roche is set to partner another former Woman of Steel, Leeds captain Courtney Winfield-Hill, in the halves for England.

Australian-born Winfield-Hill will wear number seven and Caitlin Beevers, who played at centre for Leeds this year and can also operate as a full-back, has been handed squad number two.

Georgia Roche scores for England in their mid-season win over France. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Fran Goldthorp, a full-back for Rhinos in 2022, is England’s number three and back-rower Zoe Hornby, the only uncapped player in the squad, is number 24.

Other Leeds players are prop Danielle Anderson (No 10) and hooker Keara Bennett (No 22).

The squad also features 11 players from St Helens, who beat Leeds in this year’s Challenge Cup final, including captain Emily Rudge.

There are four players from league leaders York, who have been rebranded as Valkyrie for next season and two Wigan Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers scores for England in their mid-season win over France. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

England begin their campaign against Brazil at Headingley on Tuesday, November 1 (2.30pm) as part of a double-header also featuring Papua New Guinea v Canada (5pm).

England play Canada five days later at Wigan (noon) and complete their group campaign against PNG at Headingley on Wednesday, November 9 (7.30pm).

England Women Squad numbers: 1 Tara Stanley (York Valkyrie), 2 Caitlin Beevers, 3 Fran Goldthorp (both Leeds Rhinos), 4 Amy Hardcastle, 5 Leah Burke (both St Helens), 6 Georgia Roche, 7 Courtney Winfield-Hill (both Leeds), 8 Grace Field (York), 9 Tara Jones (St Helens), 10 Dannielle Anderson (Leeds), 11 Hollie Dodd (York), 12 Emily Rudge, 13 Jodie Cunningham (both St Helens), 14 Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), 15 Victoria Whitfield, 16 Beth Stott, 17 Shona Hoyle (all St Helens), 18 Olivia Wood (York), 19 Paige Travis (St Helens), 20 Georgia Wilson (Wigan), 21 Keara Bennett (Leeds), 22 Zoe Harris, 23 Carrie Roberts (both St Helens), 24 Zoe Hornby (Leeds).

Advertisement Hide Ad