Leeds Rhinos on the verge of equalling an unwanted record

This is already Leeds’ worst start to a home season and defeat tomorrow evening would make it the joint-poorest opening to a campaign in the club’s history.

In 1899-1900, Leeds lost their opening six matches and won just one of the first nine.

Sky Sports rugby league researcher Ian Proctor confirmed that remains their worst start, coming in a season when they won just seven of 31 games and used more than 50 players, including 28 debutants.

Leeds Rhinos' players show their frustration during their home defeat to Hull FC. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

This year’s poor run has equalled Leeds’ previous worst start in the summer era.

In 2019 Rhinos won only one of their opening eight matches under coach Dave Furner.

That sequence was ended by Brad Dwyer’s golden-point drop-goal to seal an extra-time win over Castleford Tigers at Headingley in Rhinos’ ninth game.

In 1996, the first summer season, Leeds managed just one victory in the opening six Super League rounds, but began the campaign with three Challenge Cup wins.

The first post-war season, 1945-46, also saw Leeds make a dismal start, including a 71-0 loss to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue, which remains their record margin of defeat.

The Loiners lost their initial seven matches that year before beating Castleford at Headingley in the opening leg of a Yorkshire Cup first round derby.

They lost the second leg, at Wheldon Road, but won the tie on aggregate.

Leeds were notoriously slow starters during the Northern Union era at the end of the 19th century and start of the 20th.

The season with the previous worst home start, 1898-99, saw Leeds win only one of their opening seven games, away to neighbours Bramley.