Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history
Our man Peter Smith delves through the YEP archives to find out what happened on this day in the history of Leeds Rhinos.
1976
Two days after a 30-5 home win over Hull KR, Leeds continued their good start to the year with a 28-14 defeat of Salford at Headingley.
Brian Marshall scored a try and five goals and Alan Smith, Les Dyl, John Atkinson, Butch Adams and Keith Hepworth also crossed.
1970
The new decade began with a 22-9 home success against Hull, part of a 10-game winning run in the league. Ray Batten, Mick Shoebottom, John Atkinson and Alan Smith were Leeds’ try scorers and John Holmes added five goals.
1959
Having played – and lost - on December 25, 26 and 27 – Leeds, competing in the Lancashire League, kicked off the new year with a 12-11 home win over St Helens, who scored three tries to the hosts’ two.
Don Robinson bagged both Leeds’ touchdowns and Lewis Jones kicked three goals.
1903
Leeds visited Morecambe for the only away meeting between the teams and were beaten 5-2, Littlewood kicking their goal.
The sides’ only other encounter was a 22-0 home win by Leeds to open the Northern Union Division Two season four months earlier.
Birthday:
David Wrench, who played 24 times for Rhinos from 1999-2001, celebrates his 43rd birthday today.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You’ll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you’ll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click here to subscribe.