Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history

Alan Smith (back, far left), John Atkinson (front, far left), and Mick Shoebottom (front, far right) touched down for Leeds against Hull on this day in 1970.

1976

Two days after a 30-5 home win over Hull KR, Leeds continued their good start to the year with a 28-14 defeat of Salford at Headingley.

Brian Marshall scored a try and five goals and Alan Smith, Les Dyl, John Atkinson, Butch Adams and Keith Hepworth also crossed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Dyl kicked a goal in Leeds' 28-14 victory over Salford in 1976.

1970

The new decade began with a 22-9 home success against Hull, part of a 10-game winning run in the league. Ray Batten, Mick Shoebottom, John Atkinson and Alan Smith were Leeds’ try scorers and John Holmes added five goals.

1959

Having played – and lost - on December 25, 26 and 27 – Leeds, competing in the Lancashire League, kicked off the new year with a 12-11 home win over St Helens, who scored three tries to the hosts’ two.

Don Robinson bagged both Leeds’ touchdowns and Lewis Jones kicked three goals.

1903

Leeds visited Morecambe for the only away meeting between the teams and were beaten 5-2, Littlewood kicking their goal.

The sides’ only other encounter was a 22-0 home win by Leeds to open the Northern Union Division Two season four months earlier.

Birthday:

David Wrench, who played 24 times for Rhinos from 1999-2001, celebrates his 43rd birthday today.