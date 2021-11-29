Leeds Rhinos nostalgia: On this day in history

1988

Leeds made their only visit to Wigan Athletic’s Springfield Park ground for a JP Trophy third round tie against Springfield Borough, who had relocated from Blackpool.

David Creasser scored two tries and three goals, Carl Gibson ran in a long-range interception and Steve Morris also crossed in a 22-12 win, in front of a crowd of 3,894.

Lewis Jones kicked three goals in Leeds' 16-12 defeat to Swindon on this day in 1958.

1966

Leeds’ interest in the BBC Floodlit Trophy ended in a second round mudbath at Swinton’s Station Road.

Leeds managed only two Bev Risman goals in a 10-4 defeat.

1958

Carl Gibson scored in Leeds' 22-12 victory over Springfield Borough on this day in 1998.

Swinton handed Leeds their fourth successive league defeat, winning 16-12 at Headingley.

Garry Hemingway and Del Hodgkinson were the Loiners’ try scorers and Lewis Jones kicked three goals.

1947

Leeds made the short trip to Bramley for a city derby and came away with a narrow 7-5 success.

Australian forward Arthur Clues was Leeds’ try scorer and the second of Ernest Whitehead’s two goals was the difference between the sides.

1902

Leeds travelled over to Cheshire to face Birkenhead in the Northern Union’s second division and were held to a scoreless draw.