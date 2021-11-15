Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history

1992

Two tries by Ellery Hanley, pictured above, could not save Leeds from defeat at their Boulevard bogey ground.

Paul Dixon also crossed and former All Black John Gallagher booted three goals and a one-pointer, but Hull held on to win a thrilling game 22-19.

1987

Leeds were given a real fright by Second Division Whitehaven in a JP Trophy first round tie at the Recreation Ground, trailing 8-0 before battling back to win 18-14.

John Fairbank made his debut for Leeds, whose try scorers were Peter Jackson (2) and Steve Morris. Lee Crooks kicked three goals.

1976

Leeds' Les Dyl scored a tty on this day in 1976.

Les Dyl scored the Loiners’ only try in a 25-11 defeat at Hull. Kevin Dick landed three goals and John Holmes added one of his own.

1958

The wheels came off new Yorkshire Cup holders Leeds during a run of six successive defeats.

The second of those was 19-11 to Halifax at Headingley, when Don Robinson scored the hosts’ try and Lewis Jones booted four goals.

1930

Australian winger Eric Harris scored 58 tries in his first season at Leeds, including a hat-trick in a against Hull KR on November 15.