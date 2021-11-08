Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history

1989

Garry Schofield scored four tries as the Loiners hammered Ryedale-York 32-2 in a midweek Regal Trophy preliminary round tie at Headingley, in front of a 4,863 crowd.

Paul Dixon also crossed and Colin Maskill added six goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds's Garry Schofield scored four tries in his side's 32-2 victory over Ryedale York on this day in 1989.

1987

A crowd of 10,414 watched Leeds beat St Helens 24-21 at Headingley, through tries by Carl Gibson, Marty Gurr, Garry Schofield and man-of-the-match Lee Crooks, who also kicked four goals.

Eighteen of Saints’ points came in the final 11 minutes.

1969

Bev Risman kicked two goals in Leeds' 16-5 home defeat of Halifax in 1969.

David Hick and John Atkinson shared Leeds’ four tries in a 16-5 home defeat of Halifax, which stretched the Loiners’ winning run in the league to 13 games.

Bev Risman, kicked two goals.

1958

Leeds had some bad days at the Boulevard over the years and this was one of their worst.

Hull ran in five tries in a 29-0 rout which began a run of six successive defeats for Leeds.

1930

Defences were on top when Leeds made the trip to York.