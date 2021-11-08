Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history
Our man Peter Smith delves through the YEP archives to find out what happened on this day in the history of Leeds Rhinos.
1989
Garry Schofield scored four tries as the Loiners hammered Ryedale-York 32-2 in a midweek Regal Trophy preliminary round tie at Headingley, in front of a 4,863 crowd.
Paul Dixon also crossed and Colin Maskill added six goals.
1987
A crowd of 10,414 watched Leeds beat St Helens 24-21 at Headingley, through tries by Carl Gibson, Marty Gurr, Garry Schofield and man-of-the-match Lee Crooks, who also kicked four goals.
Eighteen of Saints’ points came in the final 11 minutes.
1969
David Hick and John Atkinson shared Leeds’ four tries in a 16-5 home defeat of Halifax, which stretched the Loiners’ winning run in the league to 13 games.
Bev Risman, kicked two goals.
1958
Leeds had some bad days at the Boulevard over the years and this was one of their worst.
Hull ran in five tries in a 29-0 rout which began a run of six successive defeats for Leeds.
1930
Defences were on top when Leeds made the trip to York.
Eric Harris scored the only try in a 3-2 win, part of a club-record 17-game unbeaten run.