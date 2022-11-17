Rhinos have targeted Leigh’s Papua New Guinea centre Nene MacDonald, but Hetherington insisted: “We have not signed anybody [who hasn’t been announced] yet.”

Coach Rohan Smith revealed last week Rhinos are looking at several outside-backs and Hetherington said: “The retirement of Matt Prior gives us the capacity to make one more signing and there are quite a number of irons in the fire.

“It’s not imminent, but we hope in the next week or 10 days we’ll have made some progress.

Nene Macdonald on the ball for Leigh in their Championship Grand Final win over Batley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“The squad is pretty much in place. We have got the one vacancy, but once that is completed hopefully we will be able to announce the squad numbers soon afterwards.”

Australia’s national side caused controversy by allocating World Cup squad numbers based on when players made their debut, rather than on-field positions.

That led to, for example, prolific try-scoring winger Josh Addo Carr wearing number nine, with hooker Ben Hunt in three and prop Jake Trbojevic at five.

Nene Macdonald scores for Leigh against Halifax. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Hetherington said: “Rohan is very much of the same mantra as our previous head coaches, we put a lot of value on squad numbers.

“It is a big thing for players to get a number, in particular from one-13 and once they’ve got it, it’s up to them to retain it and others to claim it off them.

“We are very much in favour of tradition and number one will be a full-back, not a prop-forward!”

Rhinos have advertised for an academy head coach following Chev Walker’s promotion to become Smith’s assistant and a team manager to replace Jason Davidson who has joined Hull.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

“There will be quite a significant change in our backroom staff,” Hetherington said.

“Both last year’s assistant-coaches have come out of that role and there’s various other changes.

“There’s still quite a bit going on in terms of recruitment and appointments and once we’ve got that team in place we will announce those changes.”