Smith has described Rhinos’ recruitment as an “on-going process”, but more additions are not expected in pre-season and squad numbers give an indication of the coach's thinking with regard to his first-choice 13.

With nine players having departed, eight brought in and four youngsters promoted from the academy, Rhinos have a new-look squad.

Smith has added some size to Rhinos’ ranks, in the likes of centre Nene Macdonald and props Justin Sangere and Sam Lisone, while Macdonald and Derrell Olpherts provide extra strike on the edges.

Ash Handley is a first-choice winger, but could switch to full-back or even centre if necessary. Picture by Steve Riding.

The coach has also brought in a number of players in their early-20s, filling what he saw as a gap in the roster, as well as several ‘projects’.

Both Toby Warren and Leon Ruan lack top-level experience, but are regarded as players with real Super League potential a few years down the track.

Leeds now have 36 men in their full-time group and there looks to be more strength in depth than recent seasons, but how will they cope if injuries or suspensions strike?

Full-back:

Tom Holroyd is back in contention for a place in Rhinos' pack after missing the whole of 2022. Picture by Steve Riding.

Smith has options, despite Jack Walker and Zak Hardaker both moving on.

Richie Myler is now established as Leeds’ first-choice full-back and Luke Hooley has been brought in from Batley Bulldogs as cover after being a stand-out in the Betfred Championship

Ash Handley has spent time training at full-back in pre-season, David Fusitu’a and Derrell Olphers could slot in if needed and Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb, newly promoted from the academy to senior squad, also play there.

Wing:

Morgan Gannon could be set for a change of role if Rhinos suffer injuries in the halves this year. Picture by Steve Riding.

Leeds look reasonably well off. Fusitu’a and Handley are first-choice, but Liam Tindall impressed when he had an opportunity last year and Olpherts is also vastly experienced in the position. Several youngsters in the squad could fill in if necessary.

Luis Roberts, a 20-year-old winger or centre signed from Leigh, had brief Super League experience with Salford, but probably falls into the ‘project’ bracket.

Centre:

This might be a problem area if injuries occur.

Derrell Olpherts could play in a variety of roles across the backline. Picture by Steve Riding.

Last season’s Grand Final centres Zak Hardaker and Lisam Sutcliffe have moved on and Leeds’ numbers three and four, Harry Newman (hamstring) and Nene Macdonald (quad muscle) are both currently on the casualty list.

However, Olpherts has been earmarked as cover, Max Simpson impressed when given a taste last year and another teenager, Levi Edwards, is pushing for an opportunity. Newly-promoted academy product Jack Smith is a centre and several forwards, including Rhyse Martin and James McDonnell, could do the job if required.

Stand-off/scrum-half:

Rohan Smith is clearly aware of the need for back-up if either Blake Austin or Aidan Sezer suffer injuries or suspension this year, hence second-rower Morgan Gannon training in the halves during pre-season.

Myler can cover, but that would have a knock-on effect at full-back. Tenager Jack Sinfield stepped up last season, though Rhinos are keen not to rush his progress.

Forwards Cameron Smith, Kruise Leeming and Corey Johnson have played in the halves in the past, but keeping Austin and Sezer on the field will be a priority.

Prop:

Rhinos’ front-row looks in better shape now than recent seasons, despite Matt Prior’s retirement and the departure of Muizz Mustapha to Castleford Tigers.

Dream Team star and two-time Rhinos player of the year Mikolaj Oledzki could miss the start of the season following shoulder surgery, which is a blow, but Sangare and Lisone are good additions, Zane Tetevano has been given the number 10 jersey and Tom Holroyd is back in contention after a year on the sidelines.

Sam Walters and James Donaldson will also play in the middle when required.

Hooker:

Brad Dwyer’s impact off the bench will be missed following his move to Hull, but Rhinos have almost an embarrassment of riches in the acting-half role.

Leeming will be pushed hard by YEP Shooting Star Jarrod O’Connor, a converted loose-forward who was a revelation in the hooking role last term and started in the Grand Final.

Johnson is a former England academy player who has done well with limited first team opportunities and academy member Bailey Aldridge has also impressed in training, according to O’Connor.

Second-row:

Another position where Rhinos have impressive competition for places.

James Bentley and Martin will wear the number 11 and 12 shirts again this year, but Gannon and McDonnell will be snapping at their heels, along with Donaldson and Walters.

New signing Ruan could also get an opportunity, though Rohan Smith has made it clear he won’t be playing regularly just yet.

Joe Gibbons featured in the Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield after graduating from the academy and Oli Field, who can also play in the halves, is in his second season at full-time level.

Loose-forward:

