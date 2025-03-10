Leeds Rhinos are mourning the club’s legendary former chief talent scout Bob Pickles, who died today, aged 80.

Pickles was recruited by then-coach Doug Laughton in 1991 and was responsible for bringing hundreds of players to Leeds, including all-time greats Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire, Ryan Hall, Chev Walker and current captain Ash Handley.

Sinfield, who captained Rhinos to seven Super League titles and is now an assistant-coach with the England rugby union team, described Pickles as a “lovely guy”. He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He was a massive factor in me joining Leeds as a 13-year-old. He had so much enthusiasm and energy for the club and its young players. He looked after us and kept in touch all the way through. He will be sorely missed.”

Eight-time Grand Final winner McGuire, Leeds’ fourth-highest try scorer and coach of their Betfred Super League rivals Castleford Tigers, said: “It’s really sad, Bob was a gentleman and one of the best. His record speaks for itself - I wouldn’t even hazard a guess at how many players he identified who have been able to make it professionally, but it would be a lot who’ve had really strong Super League careers.

Bob Pickles, left, pictured in March, 2000, with youth boss Mick Cook, right and teenage recruit Joel Nelson, who was among hundreds of players brought to Leeds Rhinos by the legendary head scout. Picture by Justin Lloyd.

“Even if they didn’t actually make it at Leeds, a lot who Bob scouted and identified went on and had really good careers elsewhere. He was a champion.”

McGuire said Pickles genuinely cared about players he brought to the club. He added: “A few of the lads lived with him - I remember Brad Singleton coming down from Barrow and Bob put him up and took care of him and made sure he was at training. It’s little things like that people probably aren’t aware of. He was part of the fabric of the club and probably one of the most important people who contributed to the success Leeds have had over the last 20 years.”

Educated at Middleton primary and senior schools, Pickles signed for Hunslet in October, 1961 and went on to score one try and 35 goals in 21 first team appearances. He was transferred to Keighley for a £1,000 transfer fee, but returned to south Leeds when New Hunslet emerged from the ashes of the previous club following the sale of the Parkside ground.

Bob Pickles, second from left, with Leeds Rhinos' academy signings in 2010. Also pictured (back left-right) coach Brian McClennan, Matty Blake, Alex Foster, James Duckworth, Ben Finder, Stevie Ward, scholarship manager Chris Plume; head of youth development Barrie McDermott; (front) Gerry Lee Pierre, Jack Cooke, Ryan Bradbury, Josh Sunley, Marcus Elliott.

Kicker of the first goal through the American football-style posts at Elland Road Greyhound Stadium, he also played for Middleton Arms and Bisons and coached Hunslet Parkside and Middleton Marauders. Originally an electrician, Pickles was Rhinos’ academy manager until retiring during the Covid pandemic, but remained closely associated with the club.

A member of the exclusive Taverners Club, he was a regular at games at AMT Headingley and took part in tributes to Burrow following the scrum-half’s death last June. Chief executive Gary Hetherington hailed him as a “real rugby league man”. He said: “He gave terrific service to Leeds Rhinos over such a long period, I think he was instrumental in the Colts league getting up and running many years ago, he presided over the Rhinos academy, was chief scout and was instrumental in bringing a lot of good-quality players to the club.

“Not only did he bring them to the club, he almost father-figured them as well; he helped them become adults. He was well-connected, had an astute mind and understood the rugby league game and rugby league players. He was a member of the Taverners’ Club for 10 years and will be sadly missed.”