Leeds Rhinos news: Super League round 1 opponents Warrington Wolves suffer major blow
Warrington Wolves will be without new signing Josh McGuire for Thursday’s home Betfred Super League round one clash with Leeds Rhinos.
The former St George-Illawarra prop, who has played Test rugby for Samoa and Australia, was found guilty of using ‘unacceptable language (disability discrimination)’ towards an opponent during Wolves’ pre-season win over Leigh Leopards.
McGuire was sent-off late in the game – which was his first appearance by Warrington – and charged with a grade F offence by the RFL’s match review panel.
A disciplinary panel on Tuesday suspended McGuire for seven games – one more than the minimum for a grade F charge – and he was also fined £1,000 and required to undertake “mandatory education”.
Leigh’s Tom Amone, who was charged with grade F use of unacceptable language in the same game, was found not guilty.