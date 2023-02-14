News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos news: Super League round 1 opponents Warrington Wolves suffer major blow

Warrington Wolves will be without new signing Josh McGuire for Thursday’s home Betfred Super League round one clash with Leeds Rhinos.

By Peter Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The former St George-Illawarra prop, who has played Test rugby for Samoa and Australia, was found guilty of using ‘unacceptable language (disability discrimination)’ towards an opponent during Wolves’ pre-season win over Leigh Leopards.

McGuire was sent-off late in the game – which was his first appearance by Warrington – and charged with a grade F offence by the RFL’s match review panel.

A disciplinary panel on Tuesday suspended McGuire for seven games – one more than the minimum for a grade F charge – and he was also fined £1,000 and required to undertake “mandatory education”.

Josh McGuire - right, with Salford's Brodie Croft - represented Warrington at last week's Super Leagues launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leigh’s Tom Amone, who was charged with grade F use of unacceptable language in the same game, was found not guilty.

