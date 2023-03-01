Rhinos are without second-rower Morgan Gannon who failed a head injury assessment during last week’s home loss to Hull FC.

Former St Helens forward James Bentley, who plays in the same position, has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the first time this year, after recovering from a knee injury.

Another second-rower James McDonnell – who had been due to play on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls last Saturday, but was withdrawn after Gannon’s injury – is in contention for his competitive debut.

Morgan Gannon drops out of Rhinos' initial squad because of concussion. Picture by Steve Riding.

Liam Tindall has been recalled to Rhinos’ 21 after scoring a try for Bulls in their win over Toulouse Olympique and half-back Jack Sinfield is included for the first time this season.

Forward Sam Walters, who was a non-playing member of last week’s 21, retains his place. Leon Ruan and Luis Roberts both drop out of the 21 – after not featuring against Hull – and are set to play for Rhinos Reserves against Bradford Bulls at Stanningley on Thursday.

Saints’ side will be selected from the 17 who won at Castleford Tigers last Sunday, plus Tommy Makinson, who is available after concussion, Curtis Sironen, Ben Davies and George Delaney.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Nene MacDonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aiden Sezer, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield.

James McDonnell is in contention for his Rhinos Super League debut. Picture by Tony Johnson.

St Helens’ initial 21 is: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’utia, Morgan Knowles, Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Curtis Sironen, Jake Wingfield, James Bell, Dan Norman, Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Konrad Hurrell, Tee Ritson, George Delaney.

