Leeds Rhinos news: Rhyse Martin ruled out of semi-final

Rhinos challenged a disciplinary tribunal ruling that Martin’s appeal against a one-match suspension for a careless tackle during this month’s Super League derby win over Castleford Tigers was ‘unreasonable/frivolous’.

Last week’s tribunal decided the appeal had no basis or merit to it within the rules and laws of the game and imposed an additional one match suspension.

The goal-kicking second-rower missed last week’s play-off match win at Catalans Dragons due to his original suspension and the extra match will take effect on Friday.