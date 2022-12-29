Gannon, 19, made 25 appearances in Rhinos’ pack last season, but was sidelined by concussion when Rhinos lost to St Helens in the Betfred Super League title decider.

After playing all his senior rugby in the back-row, Gannon was asked by coach Rohan Smith to train at stand-off in the early stages of pre-season and started there in this week’s Festive Challenge derby against Wakefield Trinity.

Smith wants back-up for first-choice pivots Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer when Rhinos’ competitive campaign begins in February and reflecting on his first experience as a number six, Gannon said: “I enjoyed it, I felt like I had a lot of energy.

Morgan Gannon scores for Rhinos against Wakefield on Boxing Day. Picture by Steve Riding

“There’s some technical areas - kicks and maybe getting a few more passes in - but I just wanted to get running, that’s what I can offer to the team.

“I wanted to get some good carries in, get into the game and throw a few passes on the end of that.

“For a first time, I’ll take it. I used to play there [stand-off] until under-12s or 13s, but I’ve not played there since, I’ve just played loose-forward or back-row. I’ve never played it at that sort of high level.”

Gannon admitted he “wasn’t really expecting it” when Smith asked him to try a new role. He said: “He told me a few weeks into pre-season and it took me a while to get my head round it, but when I started playing it in training, I started to enjoy it.

“It gets me around the ball and I can get in on most plays; rather than at back-row being stuck to your edge you can sort of swing and push through the middle. It’s a different sort of game, but I can put my stamp on it as well.”

Austin and Sezer are two of the most experienced halves in Super League and Gannon hasn’t been short of advice.

“They’ve both been helping me,” he confirmed. “We’ve been mixing the half combinations so I’ve had the chance to play with both of them at training.

“It is good to have those senior guys and obviously Blake is a big runner, so he is someone I can get a lot of tips from.

A concussion suffered in Rhinos' play-off win at Catalans kept Morgan Gannon out of the 2022 Grand Final. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“If there comes a time this season when I am needed to play there, I am prepared and I have got that under my belt - and the same with back-row.

“I am still training there as well, so I am getting the chance to work on both.”

Gannon made his debut less than two years ago, but has rapidly become an established member of Rhinos’ senior squad and one of Super League’s most promising young prospects.

“I want to keep playing and my performances to keep getting better,” he said.

“I want to put my stamp on the team and help us get back to the Grand Final.

“It was disappointing [to miss out last season], but ultimately it was for my health and that came first.

“In the off-season I have had a chance to reflect and it makes me put more effort into this year and getting back there.”

There have been no ill-effects from the head injury Gannon suffered in Rhinos’ play-off win at Catalans Dragons in September and he has trained fully in pre-season.

He was among the try scorers in Leeds’ 38-20 Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield and felt it was an encouraging performance by an inexperienced side, despite the result.

He said: “It was good, we were always going to be a bit rusty with the team changing quite a bit during the game and obviously it was the first game [of pre-season], but I think we got what we wanted out of it.

“I realised when we were setting up for kick off how many young kids were out there, which was good to see - people getting valuable game time and playing well.